Quinton Jackson: ‘It’s a Real Possibility That King Mo Rematch is my Last Fight’

The end of Quinton Jackson’s mixed martial arts (MMA) career may be near.

“Rampage” is a 48-fight veteran who is a former Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) light heavyweight title holder. Jackson is scheduled to meet Muhammed Lawal in a rematch at Bellator 175. The first time they met was back in May 2014. “Rampage” won the fight by split decision.

Despite being on a five-fight winning streak, Jackson isn’t keen on fighting for much longer. The 38-year-old was a recent guest on MMAFighting.com‘s “The MMA Hour.” “Rampage” said if he finds success in the television industry, then he will walk away from the sport:

“If the TV stuff takes off, I’ll retire from fighting. If not, I’ll finish up my contract, finish up my stuff and then retire.”

For the most part, Jackson has taken a liking to the post-Bjorn Rebney era of Bellator. There are, however, some minor issues “Rampage” pointed out.

“I just wish that things would be a little bit different with Bellator, a little bit better. I wish I knew where the venue was right away and stuff like that. The fight is like eight weeks away, how do you not know where the venue is? I got my family texting me, like, ‘Man, we want to get our tickets now, we want to get our flights now.’”

When the venue has been decided and his family does make the trip, they may be seeing Jackson’s swan song. “Rampage” isn’t making any guarantees, but when his bout with “King Mo” has concluded, so may his fighting career.

“It’s a real possibility. It’s a possibility that it could be my last fight.”

Jackson and Lawal will share the Bellator cage once again on March 31. The fight will air live on Spike. More details on the event are scarce at this time.