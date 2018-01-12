Quinton Jackson vs. Chael Sonnen Now Headlines Bellator 192

A title bout will not serve as Bellator 192’s main event.

Despite anticipation for the welterweight title clash between champion Douglas Lima and Rory MacDonald, it will not be headlining the card on Jan. 20. Instead, that honor goes to an opening round heavyweight tournament bout between Chael Sonnen and Quinton Jackson.

MMAFighting.com confirmed the news.

Sonnen had previously raved about Lima vs. McDonald and said it’s the rightful main event. He spoke with Marc Raimondi and said he didn’t know he’d get top billing on the Bellator 192 card until today (Jan. 12).