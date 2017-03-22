Quinton Jackson: ‘We Can Tell Weight Don’t Matter to King Mo, Look at His Girlfriend’

Quinton Jackson and Muhammad Lawal aren’t likely to be chums in the near future.

“Rampage” and “King Mo” have had their share of verbal exchanges leading up to their rematch on March 31 for Bellator 175. Jackson and Lawal will share the Bellator cage once again inside the Allstate Arena in Rosemont, Illinois.

When the rematch was first announced, Lawal poked fun at Jackson’s weight. The two will do battle in a heavyweight match-up instead of at 205 pounds. “Rampage” responded to the weight digs during a conference call (via MMAFighting.com):