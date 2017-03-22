Quinton Jackson: ‘We Can Tell Weight Don’t Matter to King Mo, Look at His Girlfriend’

Quinton Jackson and Muhammad Lawal aren’t likely to be chums in the near future.
“Rampage” and “King Mo” have had their share of verbal exchanges leading up to their rematch on March 31 for Bellator 175. Jackson and Lawal will share the Bellator cage once again inside the Allstate Arena in Rosemont, Illinois.
When the rematch was first announced, Lawal poked fun at Jackson’s weight. The two will do battle in a heavyweight match-up instead of at 205 pounds. “Rampage” responded to the weight digs during a conference call (via MMAFighting.com):
“You guys, we can tell weight don’t matter to ‘King Mo.’ Look at his girlfriend. We can tell he don’t give a f*ck about weight. Listen, ‘King Mo’ wants to talk about my weight and he thinks that hurts my feelings and stuff like that. It ain’t no secret, I’m older now. I’m an older fighter and I have a thyroid problem that is hard for me. I’m on medication, but what I did was, I addressed the problem. I went and saw a specialist and I talked to my coaches, and we decided to go to heavyweight and lift weights, get stronger, get bigger. So, ‘King Mo’ can fat shame and the stuff all he wants. I didn’t ask to fight ‘King Mo.’ I wanted to fight at heavyweight because I’m a bigger guy now. I left ‘King Mo’ in the past. I figured, yeah, I wanted to knock him out, I wanted the rematch, but I feel like fighting ‘King Mo’ again ain’t going to be nothing but a wrestling match, and why do I want to do that when I’m a striker? I like putting on exciting fights. I like being exciting.”