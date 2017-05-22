Quote: ‘Conor McGregor is One of The Best Boxers I’ve Ever Seen’

By
Fernando Quiles Jr.
-
0
Conor McGregor Praise
Image Credit: Getty Images

The man Conor McGregor once ripped is giving him a ton of praise.

When McGregor was set to fight Eddie Alvarez for the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) lightweight title, he didn’t hold back during press conferences. “Notorious” once said, “fu*k Mark Henry,” who is Alvarez’s coach and is well respected in mixed martial arts (MMA).

One would think Henry has sour grapes, but that isn’t the case. In fact, Henry supports McGregor’s desire to fight Floyd Mayweather in a boxing bout. He just hopes a new 155-pound belt is up for grabs should McGregor’s absence be for a significant amount of time (via MMAJunkie.com):

“Look, if I was Conor, I would definitely pursue the boxing, because he can make more in one fight than in 10 or 11 with the UFC. But, while he’s doing it, they should definitely make another 155-pound belt, because it would be ridiculous if they didn’t.”

As far as McGregor’s boxing skills go, Henry feels “Notorious” is one of the best boxers out there.

“Conor is one of the best boxers I’ve ever seen – ever. From his precision to his power to his speed, and I think he has a shot in the first two rounds. Because Mayweather, like a lot of boxers do when they’re sparring MMA guys, he may not think he’s that good.”

Latest Episode of the MMA News Podcast (View All)

Latest MMA News

Joanne Calderwood

Cynthia Calvillo’s Smirk Gives Joanne Calderwood Added Motivation

0
For Joanne Calderwood, a simple facial expression is all she needs to read an underlying message. Calderwood is scheduled to meet Cynthia Calvillo inside the The...
Countdownvideo

Video: Watch The Full Episode of UFC Fight Night 109 Countdown

0
The countdown to UFC Fight Night 109 has been uploaded on the official YouTube channel of the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC). On Sunday (May 28),...
Conor McGregor Praise

Quote: ‘Conor McGregor is One of The Best Boxers I’ve Ever Seen’

0
The man Conor McGregor once ripped is giving him a ton of praise. When McGregor was set to fight Eddie Alvarez for the Ultimate Fighting...
Mark Hunt

Mark Hunt on UFC Lawsuit: ‘This Sh*t is Going All The Way’

0
Mark Hunt isn't letting up on his fight against performance enhancing drug (PED) use in the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC). Hunt was last seen competing...
Valentina Shevchenko Amanda Nunes

Amanda Nunes: ‘It Doesn’t Make Sense to be a Champion & be Afraid’

0
Amanda Nunes says she doesn't fear any challenger, including Valentina Shevchenko. Nunes, who is the reigning Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) women's bantamweight title holder, is...
Scott Coker

Scott Coker Feels Rory MacDonald Can Spark Canadian MMA Market Again

0
Bellator President Scott Coker has a star welterweight in Rory MacDonald, who could reignite the mixed martial arts (MMA) scene in Canada. This past Friday...
Linton Vassell

Linton Vassell: ‘I Don’t See Why I Shouldn’t Get That World Title Shot Next’

0
Linton Vassell feels he deserves a shot at Bellator gold after earning his third straight win. Vassell is coming off a third-round submission victory over...
Tyron Woodley

Tyron Woodley Says GSP is The Best Fight For Him in Any Situation

0
Tyron Woodley knows Demian Maia should be next, but he's still eyeing Georges St-Pierre. "The Chosen One" will defend his Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) welterweight...
Francis Ngannou

Francis Ngannou Unimpressed by Stipe Miocic’s UFC 211 Performance

0
Francis Ngannou saw Stipe Miocic's first-round TKO win at UFC 211 and he feels it leaves a lot to be desired. Ngannou, who is currently...
Clay Guida

Clay Guida on Lightweight Return: ‘We’re Back to Where it All Started’

0
Clay Guida is gearing up for his return to the lightweight division. Back in Jan. 2013, Guida made his featherweight debut. He went 3-4 in...
Load more