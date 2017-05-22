Quote: ‘Conor McGregor is One of The Best Boxers I’ve Ever Seen’

The man Conor McGregor once ripped is giving him a ton of praise.

When McGregor was set to fight Eddie Alvarez for the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) lightweight title, he didn’t hold back during press conferences. “Notorious” once said, “fu*k Mark Henry,” who is Alvarez’s coach and is well respected in mixed martial arts (MMA).

One would think Henry has sour grapes, but that isn’t the case. In fact, Henry supports McGregor’s desire to fight Floyd Mayweather in a boxing bout. He just hopes a new 155-pound belt is up for grabs should McGregor’s absence be for a significant amount of time (via MMAJunkie.com):

“Look, if I was Conor, I would definitely pursue the boxing, because he can make more in one fight than in 10 or 11 with the UFC. But, while he’s doing it, they should definitely make another 155-pound belt, because it would be ridiculous if they didn’t.”

As far as McGregor’s boxing skills go, Henry feels “Notorious” is one of the best boxers out there.

“Conor is one of the best boxers I’ve ever seen – ever. From his precision to his power to his speed, and I think he has a shot in the first two rounds. Because Mayweather, like a lot of boxers do when they’re sparring MMA guys, he may not think he’s that good.”