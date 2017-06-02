Quote: Conor McGregor vs. Floyd Mayweather Bout Has a Date

Fernando Quiles Jr.
Conor McGregor Floyd Mayweather
Conor McGregor vs. Floyd Mayweather

If one fighter is to be believed, then Conor McGregor and Floyd Mayweather have their date set for a boxing match.

Last month, McGregor signed his end of the deal to fight “Money.” Now, Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) President Dana White has to hammer out a deal with Mayweather’s team. He recently claimed a 50-50 split would be fair.

Lightweight mixed martial arts (MMA) fighter Abner Lloveras recently appeared on Gol TV’s “La Hora de la UFC” and claimed to know the date for “Notorious” vs. “Money:”

“The big news that I want to tell you is that the fight between McGregor and Mayweather has a date. It will be in September.”

Lloveras is said to be close to the McGregor team and was coached by McGregor on “The Ultimate Fighter.”

The claim falls in line with Showtime executive Stephen Epinoza’s plans. He wants to have McGregor vs. Mayweather take place this fall.

While the drawing potential can’t be denied, there are detractors of this “super fight.” Oscar De La Hoya is probably the biggest critic of the contest. He’s gone as far as to say the sport of boxing won’t recover if such a bout happens. White believes “The Golden Boy” is being insecure.

Do you believe McGregor vs. Mayweather goes down this September? Let us know in the comment section below.

