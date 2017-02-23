Quote: Conor McGregor vs. Georges St-Pierre Would be Biggest Fight in UFC History

There’s no denying the drawing power of Conor McGregor and Georges St-Pierre.

With news of “Rush’s” return to the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC), many have been wondering who St-Pierre will be matched up against in his return. The former welterweight king’s coach Firas Zahabi has said he hopes his fighter takes a big fight with either Conor McGregor or Michael Bisping.

Former UFC lightweight and current analyst Kenny Florian said he believes a fight between McGregor and “Rush” would be the biggest money-earner for the UFC (via Bloody Elbow):