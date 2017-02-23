Quote: Conor McGregor vs. Georges St-Pierre Would be Biggest Fight in UFC History

There’s no denying the drawing power of Conor McGregor and Georges St-Pierre.
With news of “Rush’s” return to the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC), many have been wondering who St-Pierre will be matched up against in his return. The former welterweight king’s coach Firas Zahabi has said he hopes his fighter takes a big fight with either Conor McGregor or Michael Bisping.
Former UFC lightweight and current analyst Kenny Florian said he believes a fight between McGregor and “Rush” would be the biggest money-earner for the UFC (via Bloody Elbow):
“Without a doubt, that’s the biggest fight in UFC history right there. You look at Georges St-Pierre and what he brings to the table. He was pretty consistent at around one million pay-per-view buys is what I was hearing. And we know what Conor McGregor is bringing in, he’s past that right now. Imagine a two million buy pay-per-view in the UFC between those two. I think that’s a very realistic thing. And with the way the UFC has been doing things, they haven’t been waiting around. They have been trying to go for the big game kill right away. They been trying to put together the biggest fights they can, as quickly as possible. That might be the fight. I would love to see it. It’s a fascinating fight. I don’t know if we are going see it right off the bat, but we just might. That might be a nice consolation prize for Conor McGregor if he can’t get Mayweather.”