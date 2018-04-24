Quote: I’m a Fan of Interim UFC Championship Gold

If UFC Championship gold has to be interim, then so be it says one top 10 welterweight.

There’s no denying that winning a UFC title is the pinnacle in the sport of mixed martial arts. With that said, many feel its meaning deteriorates when the “interim” tag gets thrown around. The next interim title bout will occur on June 9 at UFC 225 when Colby Covington and Rafael dos Anjos do battle for welterweight gold.

Interim titles are usually put in place when the current champion is sidelined with an injury. The interim welterweight scrap caused a bit of a stir because Tyron Woodley insisted he’d be ready shortly after UFC 225. The UFC went with the interim title bout anyway.

One fighter who isn’t opposed to these bouts is Neil Magny. He explained why to MMAJunkie.com:

“I’m a fan of when the UFC decides to go with the interim title bouts. For one, it gives the champ a rest and lets them enjoy being a champ. Two, it sets the stage to hash out that true No. 1 contender. We’ve seen in the past where guys are ranked No. 5, No. 6, No. 7 – and they get a title shot over guys who are ranked No. 1.”

UFC Championship Picture at Welterweight

Magny will look to remain in the top 10 with a win in his next outing. He will take on Gunnar Nelson at UFC Liverpool on May 27. The action will take place inside the Echo Arena in Liverpool, England.

Many welterweight contenders loom. Obviously the winner of Covington vs. dos Anjos will get a title unification bout with Woodley. There’s also the winner of Stephen Thompson vs. Darren Till, Kamaru Usman, and the injured Santiago Ponzinibbio. Leon Edwards is rising up the ranks and a win over Donald Cerrone could also see a new contender emerge.

What is your take on interim UFC Championship bouts?