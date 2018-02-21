Quote: Ferguson is Too Content Off His Back to Beat Nurmagomedov

One top 15 Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) lightweight doesn’t like Tony Ferguson’s chances against Khabib Nurmagomedov.

On April 7, Ferguson will put his UFC lightweight title on the line against Nurmagomedov. The title bout is set to headline UFC 223. It’ll take place inside the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, NY.

Champ’s Time Is Up?

During a recent appearance on MMA Junkie Radio, James Vick explained why he believes “The Eagle” will capture gold:

“I think Khabib wins. I think that Ferguson’s too content with being on his back. He’s going to get taken down, obviously. Khabib can take down pretty much anyone in the division. Guys can get up, but Tony Ferguson will accept being on his back and throwing elbows and playing rubber guard. And he’s not going to win like that. Unless he just likes land a big elbow and cuts Khabib from the bottom or something, I don’t see him being able to win a fight off his back. He gets too content with staying on his back instead of trying to get the hell up.”

