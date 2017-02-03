Quote: Holly Holm ‘Broke’ Ronda Rousey Before Amanda Nunes Got to Her

Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) President Dana White isn’t the only one who thinks Ronda Rousey is done.

Back at UFC 193 in Melbourne, Australia, Rousey went toe-to-toe with Holly Holm. “The Preacher’s Daughter” captured the women’s bantamweight title with a devastating head kick knockout in the second round. The fight was never close.

The brutal loss came as a shock to many not just involved in combat sports or even sports in general, but the mainstream media. “Rowdy” had developed a reputation for being flawless inside the Octagon and her star power carried over into pop culture.

Many hoped Rousey would return to form against Amanda Nunes at UFC 207. She was once again unable to recreate the magic she once seemed to have. “The Lioness” blasted her with several shots and the fight was over in 48 seconds.

Holm’s coach over at Jackson-Wink MMA, Mike Winkeljohn, recently appeared on Submission Radio (via MMAFighting.com). He said he feels the knockout Rousey suffered over two years ago was the beginning of the end:

“I think Holly broke her [Rousey]. I think Ronda was on top of the world and Holly broke her, because when she came out for Amanda [Nunes] she just wasn’t the same fighter by any means. Not taking anything away from Amanda, but Ronda, she didn’t have anything, she just wasn’t there. She was just basically waiting for the end in essence once she couldn’t find a way to grab her. And she did the same thing she’s done before in the past, reaching out with her left arm and trying to corral. It was just a one-sided fight just like I said. I think she’s done.”

Holm is set to compete for the inaugural women’s featherweight championship next Saturday night (Feb. 11) inside the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, NY. Her opponent will be Germaine de Randamie.