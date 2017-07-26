Quote: I Do Not Believe Referee For McGregor-Mayweather Will be Bias

Fernando Quiles Jr.
One Hall of Famer feels the Nevada State Athletic Commission (NSAC) will be fair to both Conor McGregor and Floyd Mayweather.

That Hall of Famer is Billy Clancy, who worked many high-profile bouts as a boxing referee. MMA Latest News recently reached out to Clancy, who talked about the dangers McGregor can find himself in if he bends the rules against Mayweather:

“If Conor were to ‘dirty box’ and did in fact force the referee to deduct points, Conor would be on a very short leash with the referee and if he pushes his luck by continually ignoring the rules and the referee’s warnings he could well be disqualified. It really depends on the egregious nature of the fouls being committed and damage inflicted that would determine if disqualification is warranted.”

As far as any potential bias goes in terms of the referee selection process, Clancy doesn’t believe either fighter should worry.

“I do not believe the selection process for this fight will be any different from any other high-profile boxing fight in Las Vegas. I do not believe the referee will be biased towards either fighter.”

“Notorious” and “Money” will compete inside the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada on Aug. 26.

