Quote: ‘I Don’t See Floyd Mayweather Making it Past The Sixth Round Against Conor McGregor’

If a boxing match between Conor McGregor and Floyd Mayweather materializes, Artem Lobov has his money on “Notorious.”

Lobov, who trains with McGregor at SBG Ireland, will meet fourth ranked Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) featherweight Cub Swanson on April 22 inside the Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tennessee.

“The Russian Hammer” was a recent guest on MMAFighting.com‘s “The MMA Hour.” Lobov believes McGregor would finish Mayweather inside six rounds and if he fought Manny Pacquiao, the fight would be stopped even quicker: