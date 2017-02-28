Quote: ‘I Don’t See Floyd Mayweather Making it Past The Sixth Round Against Conor McGregor’

By
Fernando Quiles Jr.
-
0
Floyd Mayweather
Image Credit: Al Bello/Getty Images

If a boxing match between Conor McGregor and Floyd Mayweather materializes, Artem Lobov has his money on “Notorious.”

Lobov, who trains with McGregor at SBG Ireland, will meet fourth ranked Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) featherweight Cub Swanson on April 22 inside the Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tennessee.

“The Russian Hammer” was a recent guest on MMAFighting.com‘s “The MMA Hour.” Lobov believes McGregor would finish Mayweather inside six rounds and if he fought Manny Pacquiao, the fight would be stopped even quicker:

“Being honest, and I know I’m going to get a lot of hate from it, but I don’t see Mayweather making it past the sixth round. And if it was Pacquiao, I don’t see Pacquiao making it past two rounds. And look, I was the one that predicted the one minute (knockout) against Aldo. There is an interview of me, I can’t find it now, but there is a video of me where Conor keeps talking about four minutes, saying around the four-minute mark he was going to stop Aldo, and me saying, ‘no, forget the four minutes. It doesn’t get out of the first minute,’ and sure enough it was. I’m sure I got a lot of hate for that too, but trust me I know something. I’ve sparred (with) this man for a very long time and I’ve watched this game for many, many years and I understand a thing or two.”

