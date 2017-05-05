Quote: ‘I Think Georges St-Pierre Will Shock The World’ in UFC Comeback

Fernando Quiles Jr.
Georges St-Pierre
It’s clear that Georges St-Pierre has his share of supporters.

Later this year, St-Pierre will fight Michael Bisping for the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) middleweight title. It’ll be “Rush’s” first professional mixed martial arts (MMA) bout since Nov. 2013. While St-Pierre ran the roost in the welterweight division, this will be his 185-pound debut.

Aiemann Zahabi, the brother of Firas Zahabi, has seen St-Pierre on his road to a comeback in Tristar gym. Zahabi told MMA Latest News that he’s confident St-Pierre will return to form quickly:

“I think GSP will shock the world! He hasn’t stopped training, and has made a lot of improvements in his game. Honestly, since his retirement I have yet to see someone who puts in the effort and work the way he did it. I’m excited to have him fighting again to re-experience his training camp and be part of something like no other.”

Zahabi went on to explain why Tristar has been one of the most successful MMA gyms.

“Tristar has many reasons why it works so well. Number one, it’s run by Firas, who is an expert grappler, striker, and fantastic leader. He has a great philosophy on the attitude his students should have and with that he creates an atmosphere of respect in which people from all over can train together and share knowledge. Another reason would be our Tristar dorms, it makes it affordable for fighters from abroad to come train at Tristar for long periods of time without breaking the bank.”

