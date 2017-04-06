Quote: If Conor McGregor Survives First Round Against Floyd Mayweather, Boxing is Ruined

Conor McGregor vs. Floyd Mayweather could spell doom for boxing.

At least that’s what mixed martial arts (MMA) veteran Chael Sonnen believes. Sonnen is intrigued by the potential match-up, but he doesn’t agree with the notion that this will be boxing versus MMA. In fact, the former Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) title contender believes it’s do or die for boxing.

After a press conference promoting his June 24 showdown against Wanderlei Silva at Bellator NYC, Sonnen explained why boxing would be in dire straits if Mayweather can’t put McGregor away in the opening frame (via Flo Combat):