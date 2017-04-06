Quote: If Conor McGregor Survives First Round Against Floyd Mayweather, Boxing is Ruined

By
Fernando Quiles Jr.
-
0
Conor McGregor
Image Credit: Getty Images

Conor McGregor vs. Floyd Mayweather could spell doom for boxing.

At least that’s what mixed martial arts (MMA) veteran Chael Sonnen believes. Sonnen is intrigued by the potential match-up, but he doesn’t agree with the notion that this will be boxing versus MMA. In fact, the former Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) title contender believes it’s do or die for boxing.

After a press conference promoting his June 24 showdown against Wanderlei Silva at Bellator NYC, Sonnen explained why boxing would be in dire straits if Mayweather can’t put McGregor away in the opening frame (via Flo Combat):

“I love McGregor against Mayweather (but) I don’t feel it’s a fight between boxing and MMA. It’s boxing versus its own reputation. If Conor makes it more than 30 seconds, it discredits the entire sport of boxing. If Conor makes it out of the first round, boxing is ruined. You’re taking a guy who has never lost in professional boxing against a guy who has never done professional boxing. I come from an amateur wrestling background and the best wrestler we have right now is a guy named David Taylor, and if you brought someone over who has never wrestled before and put him against David Taylor, they would not make it 30 seconds. Definitely not. Maybe 12 seconds–I’m exaggerating to say 30. Just to get to my point — you’re telling me that insiders from the sport of boxing are giving Conor McGregor a chance. That’s not a knock on Conor, that’s a knock on Floyd. It’s an embarrassment for the entire sport of boxing. Boxing is on the ropes right now and it should be, the sport sucks, its leadership sucks, it’s boring, it’s unparticipated in. … It’s a fringe sport at best, but I respect it. I’ve been stunned to find out that other people don’t.”

