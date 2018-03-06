Quote: It’ll be Good For Amanda Nunes to Get Her Ass Kicked by Cris Cyborg

Amanda Nunes isn’t exactly feeling the love from a fellow Brazilian fighter.

Nunes is the reigning Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) women’s bantamweight champion. While negotiations are in place for her to fight Raquel Pennington next, UFC president Dana White is leaning towards Nunes vs. Cris Cyborg. It’s a bout that both fighters have shown interest in.

The Shade

One fighter who won’t be rooting for Nunes is Jessica Andrade. “Bate Estaca” has an issue with Nunes rooting against her in a bout with Tecia Torres. She told A.G. Fight that Nunes will be in for a world of hurt against Cyborg (via Bloody Elbow):

“I think Amanda got ahead of herself when she asked for the Cyborg fight. She could’ve asked for the strawweight champion, who’s not a Brazilian. She could win two belts and would still be quite the accomplishment. But no, she wanted to fight Cyborg. You might have confidence and want to fight the best, but I think she messed up big time. I was pissed off when I heard about it. I’m huge fan of Cris’. It’s horrible to have two Brazilians fighting each other, but it’ll be good for Amanda to have her ass kicked and be put back in her place by Cris.”

Sound off in the comments below. Is Jessica Andrade being petty towards Amanda Nunes or is her frustration justified?