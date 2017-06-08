Quote: Jose Aldo is a ‘GOAT,’ Brazil Needs to Celebrate That Man

Fernando Quiles Jr.
Jose Aldo
Image via Gary A. Vasquez of USA Today Sports

Jose Aldo may have lost his Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) featherweight title, but his foe is showing him respect.

At UFC 212, Aldo took on Max Holloway inside the Jeunesse Arena in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. Despite some early success, “Blessed” picked him apart in the third round to capture the undisputed 145-pound gold.

On a recent Instagram post, Holloway showered Aldo with praise for overcoming adversity in his life and building the featherweight division:

“Losing is part of this fight game. Saturday night takes nothing away from his legacy. This is a guy who would show up to his gym sometimes without eating in the last day because he was so damn poor. This is a guy who built the (1)45 (pound) division and became king. This is a guy who found motivation to keep earning what he already had. He defended his throne. For a decade. For honor. For his team. For his countrymen. This is a guy who didn’t start at pole position in this world and look at what he achieved. Brazil needs to celebrate that man. Acai with powered milk and cashews for everyone. He’s a ‘GOAT,’ and his story will always be an inspiration to me and people of Hawaii. Obrigado, Ze Jose Aldo, Obrigado.”

