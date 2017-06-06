Quote: Let’s See Can Floyd Mayweather Deliver & Fight Conor McGregor

All eyes are on Floyd Mayweather to see if he’ll sign the contract to fight Conor McGregor.

McGregor recently signed his end of the deal. Now it’s up to Mayweather and his team to come to an agreement. If the fight is made official, it’s likely going to come to fruition this fall.

In a recent interview with Fight Nights Global, Artem Lobov, who trains with “Notorious” was asked about the potential “super fight.” Lobov said it’s up to Mayweather to put up or shut up (via MMAJunkie.com):

“The ball is in Mayweather’s court right now. He’s the last signature that’s needed. He’s talked a big game, so let’s see if it happens now. Let’s see can he deliver now. When it really matters now, will he show up to fight? That’s what everybody wants to see. It’s going to be a great fight, so let’s make it happen.”