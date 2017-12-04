Quote: Many Critics Talk, Few Know About Jose Aldo

Jose Aldo’s kickboxing coach has offered a statement in response to his fighter’s critics.

This past Saturday night (Dec. 2), Aldo was given another chance to defeat Max Holloway in the main event of UFC 218. Holloway unified the featherweight title with a third-round TKO win over Aldo back in June. It was the same result in the rematch.

In a statement released on Instagram, Aldo’s kickboxing coach Emerson Vieira took the time to respond to critics (via MMAFighting.com):

“Many talk, few know. This is the truth, Brazilians are used to idolizing crooks and crucifying heroes. It’s almost cultural. Who should be supporting us is pointing fingers, criticizing and judging without having any knowledge to talk about the topic. We’re used to fighting rivals and receive critics from the ones who were supposed be on our side.”

“Yesterday, our champion Jose Aldo did his part, fought bravely against a really tough opponent, who was superior in the fight and won, like [Aldo] did for many years and still has what it takes to do. Sports are like this, nothing and no one will erase your story in life and in fighting. Your friends and teammates are proud of everything you’ve already done and will still do. Nothing changed. We lost a battle, but war continues.”