Quote: Mayweather Will Knock McGregor Out in Three Rounds or Less

You won’t find out many boxing coaches outside of Conor McGregor’s camp that believe “Notorious” can beat Floyd Mayweather in a boxing match.

Angelo Reyes is no exception. McGregor and Mayweather are set to compete in a “super fight” live on Showtime pay-per-view on Aug. 26. During a recent appearance on MMA Junkie Radio, Reyes explained why he feels “Money” will put McGregor away early:

“Mayweather will knock him out in three (rounds) or less. Everybody thinks, ‘Oh, well, Floyd is just going to dance around.’ Not in this fight. And he doesn’t dance around. I don’t think he dances around anyway. You have to truly understand the craft of boxing to really understand what he does.”

McGregor has never stepped foot inside a boxing ring for a professional bout. Meanwhile, Mayweather is 49-0 and is a future Hall of Famer in the sport.