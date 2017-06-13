Quote: ‘McGregor Has a Puncher’s Chance’ Against Mayweather

By
Fernando Quiles Jr.
-
0
Conor McGregor
Image Credit: Getty Images

The general consensus is that if Conor McGregor has a chance against Floyd Maywather, it’s in landing a big shot clean.

Jens Pulver shares those views. Pulver knows a thing or two about high level competition. In his prime, he held the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) lightweight title. Fast forward to 2017 and the 155-pound ruler is McGregor.

“Notorious” is using his star power to nab a huge payday against Mayweather in a boxing bout. Pulver told MMAWeekly.com that Mayweather is in a league of his own in the sport of boxing:

“(Mayweather) was so good, it’s ridiculous. This is ‘the’ guy – the guy who could never get hit. The speed with what Mayweather can do: the mobility, the striking, the speed, that’s all he’s had to focus on. It’s just a different world.”

As far as McGregor’s chances go, Pulver believes his power is enough to not rule him out entirely.

“I feel Conor has a puncher’s chance. He’s got power – a lot of power – and that can do something. But it’s with “the” fighter that you’re talking about who was unhittable and unbeatable. It’s going to be a lot of fun. I think enjoy it for what it is. And my hat’s off to Conor, one for getting that payday, and two for stepping in against one of the best boxers that ever stepped in the ring.”

Latest MMA News

T.J. Dillashaw

T.J. Dillashaw Wonders How Hurt Cody Garbrandt Really is

0
T.J. Dillashaw has his doubts over the severity of Cody Garbrandt's back injury. Dillashaw was set to challenge "No Love" on July 8 inside the...
Jon Jones

Jon Jones’ Mother Passes Away Following Fight With Diabetes

0
Camille Jones, the mother of Jon Jones has died. She was also the mother of National Football League (NFL) stars Arthur Jones and Chandler Jones....
Michael Bisping

Michael Bisping on UFC Interim Title: ‘It Doesn’t Bother me’

0
Michael Bisping isn't losing sleep over the upcoming interim middleweight title bout. "The Count" is the reigning Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) 185-pound ruler, but he's...
Conor McGregor

Quote: ‘McGregor Has a Puncher’s Chance’ Against Mayweather

0
The general consensus is that if Conor McGregor has a chance against Floyd Maywather, it's in landing a big shot clean. Jens Pulver shares those views....
Douglas Lima

Douglas Lima Reveals Who He’d Favor in Bellator Welterweight Tournament

0
Douglas Lima has his favorites picked should Bellator decide to do a welterweight tournament. The reigning Bellator 170-pound champion will defend his gold against Lorenz...

Mike Goldberg & Mauro Ranallo Sign With Bellator, Will Call MSG Show

0
"It is all over ... mamma mia!" Bellator made some major waves in the world of mixed martial arts (MMA) with a blockbuster signing at...
Max Holloway

Max Holloway on UFC 212 Win: ‘It’s Just Time For a New Era’

0
Max Holloway feels he has ushered in a new era in the Ultimate Fighting Championship's (UFC) featherweight division. Holloway captured the undisputed 145-pound gold at...
Wilson Reis

Wilson Reis Weighs in on Demetrious Johnson Situation

0
Wilson Reis has thrown in his two cents on Demetrious Johnson's spat with the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC). Reis challenged "Mighty Mouse" for the flyweight...
Jose Aldo

Coach Claims Jose Aldo Had Leg Injury Going Into UFC 212

0
Jose Aldo wasn't 100 percent going into UFC 212 according to his coach. At UFC 212, Aldo battled Max Holloway in an Ultimate Fighting Championship...
video

UFC Fight Night 111 Do-or-Die Time for Three Former Champions

0
Holly Holm, Andrei Arlovski and Rafael dos Anjos all know what it feels like to wear UFC gold. But going into Saturday's UFC Fight Night...
Load more