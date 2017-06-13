Quote: ‘McGregor Has a Puncher’s Chance’ Against Mayweather

The general consensus is that if Conor McGregor has a chance against Floyd Maywather, it’s in landing a big shot clean.

Jens Pulver shares those views. Pulver knows a thing or two about high level competition. In his prime, he held the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) lightweight title. Fast forward to 2017 and the 155-pound ruler is McGregor.

“Notorious” is using his star power to nab a huge payday against Mayweather in a boxing bout. Pulver told MMAWeekly.com that Mayweather is in a league of his own in the sport of boxing:

“(Mayweather) was so good, it’s ridiculous. This is ‘the’ guy – the guy who could never get hit. The speed with what Mayweather can do: the mobility, the striking, the speed, that’s all he’s had to focus on. It’s just a different world.”

As far as McGregor’s chances go, Pulver believes his power is enough to not rule him out entirely.

“I feel Conor has a puncher’s chance. He’s got power – a lot of power – and that can do something. But it’s with “the” fighter that you’re talking about who was unhittable and unbeatable. It’s going to be a lot of fun. I think enjoy it for what it is. And my hat’s off to Conor, one for getting that payday, and two for stepping in against one of the best boxers that ever stepped in the ring.”