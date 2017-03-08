Quote: ‘Michael Bisping’s Last Three Opponents Would Kick GSP’s Ass’

If Georges St-Pierre fought Michael Bisping’s last three opponents, he would’ve been smoked according to a well known coach.
Bisping is set to defend his Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) middleweight title against St-Pierre later this year. An exact date has not been announced. “The Count” is going for his second successful title defense.
“Rush” will compete in a professional mixed martial arts (MMA) bout for the first time since Nov. 2013. He defeated Johny Hendricks via split decision. St-Pierre then went on a hiatus, vacating his UFC welterweight title in the process.
The Las Vegas Review-Journal caught up with Bisping’s coach Jason Parillo on the night of the World MMA Awards. He wasn’t shy about his opinion of St-Pierre’s chances against elite 185-pounders (via MMAFighting.com):
“We’re stoked. Not that it’s just a lottery with money. I know that people want to fight GSP because it’s a lottery of money and this is about money. It is. Once you’ve fought long enough you’ve got to get paid no matter which way you look at it and that’s where Michael Bisping kind of is at his career. Michael Bisping’s never ducked anybody in his whole career. He’s fought everybody. The last three fighters would kick GSP’s ass today. In a heartbeat. Do you understand what I’m saying? They would kick the s**t out of GSP. Are we concerned in fact that GSP can beat Michael Bisping? Of course. Anybody can beat anybody on any given day, especially a talented fighter like GSP. But we’ve been preparing for bigger beasts, badder beasts, stronger beasts and we’re gonna prepare for this guy. I promise you, Michael Bisping is gonna be good to go.”