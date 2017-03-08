Quote: ‘Michael Bisping’s Last Three Opponents Would Kick GSP’s Ass’

If Georges St-Pierre fought Michael Bisping’s last three opponents, he would’ve been smoked according to a well known coach.

Bisping is set to defend his Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) middleweight title against St-Pierre later this year. An exact date has not been announced. “The Count” is going for his second successful title defense.

“Rush” will compete in a professional mixed martial arts (MMA) bout for the first time since Nov. 2013. He defeated Johny Hendricks via split decision. St-Pierre then went on a hiatus, vacating his UFC welterweight title in the process.

The Las Vegas Review-Journal caught up with Bisping’s coach Jason Parillo on the night of the World MMA Awards. He wasn’t shy about his opinion of St-Pierre’s chances against elite 185-pounders (via MMAFighting.com):