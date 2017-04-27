Quote: Nate Diaz Has to Get Conor McGregor Excited to Get Back in There

If we are to see the rubber match between Conor McGregor and Nate Diaz, something has to get “Notorious” excited to make the trilogy a reality.

Last year was a wild one for McGregor and Diaz. “Notorious” was supposed to meet Rafael dos Anjos at UFC 196 for the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) lightweight title. An injury forced dos Anjos off the card and McGregor took on Diaz in a welterweight battle. Diaz won the fight via second-round rear-naked choke.

In August of that same year, McGregor took a majority decision to even the score against the Stockton native. McGregor then went on to capture the 155-pound title in a dominant performance over Eddie Alvarez in November.

With McGregor eyeing the biggest payday of his life against Floyd Mayweather, the UFC champion’s manager Audie Attar said Diaz must do something that creates interest if he is to fight McGregor again (via “The MMA Hour,” transcribed by Bloody Elbow):