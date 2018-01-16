Quote: No One Knows When Georges St-Pierre Will Fight Again

Not even Georges St-Pierre’s coach knows if his fighter will compete in a professional mixed martial arts (MMA) bout again.

St-Pierre made his return back in November for an Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) middleweight title bout. He defeated Michael Bisping via submission St-Pierre vacating his 185-pound gold the following month citing issues stemming from colitis.

During a recent appearance on the JRE MMA Show, St-Pierre’s coach John Danaher discussed the possibility of another fight for “Rush” down the line (via MMAJunkie.com):

“The truth is no one knows (if he will fight again) because it comes down to medical problems. Georges has got a problem in his stomach. I’m not going to claim to be a medical expert, but it’s one of the most frustrating things Georges has had to deal with because there’s certain parts of the human body that are just out of your control, and the stomach is one of them.”