The Best Quotes From The Mayweather vs. McGregor Toronto Press Conference

Conor McGregor was in fine form in Toronto on Wednesday night ahead of his upcoming boxing bout with Floyd Mayweather on Aug. 26

McGregor truly owned the stage at the second stop of the promotional tour in Canada last night.

Mayweather, threatening to dampen McGregor’s parade, addressed “The Notorious” as an “eejit” (a colloquial Irish term for an idiot) before draping himself in an Irish flag much to the displeasure of the UFC lightweight champion. The 28-year-old threatened to knock Mayweather out of he did anything to the flag.

McGregor had the crowd inside the Budweiser Stage in Toronto eating out of his hand:

‘On the count of three I want everyone to scream at the top of your lungs: “F*** the Mayweathers,” the SBG star pupil exclaimed.

Among the highlight quotes of the evening from McGregor included:

When addressing Mayweather, his team, and Showtime exec Stephen Espinoza:

“He won’t do shit. You’ll do f****** nothing. And while we’re at it, f*** Showtime too. Look at this little weasel, I can see it in your eyes. Cut my mic off, cut the champ’s mic off? Hell no, you f****** bitch.”

When discussing the difference between himself and Mayweather:

“They’re trying to set me up at every turn up here, they’re trying to catch me off guard. Trying to see me in an uncomfortable position but I thrive in uncomfortable positions. There is nothing they can do to phase me. 28 years of age. I’m getting fight cheques and promoter cheques. When Floyd was 28 he was on Oscar De la Hoya’s undercard and that’s just facts.”

When discussing those who say he has no chance against Mayweather next month:

“Toronto, what a city. I was here three years ago, I was also on a world tour, facing an unconquerable quest, facing the pound-for-pound No 1 fighter on the planet, Jose Aldo.”

“They said the same things then as they’re saying now, they said I had no chance, they said I’m in over my head. “The Irish man is going to fall short”, they said. It took me 13 seconds.”

“I just wanna speak to all the little boxing p******, all the little pundit p******, supposed experts. You’re f****** crazy if you think he stands a chance. His head is too small. One shot is all it takes me. Check the facts, I bounce heads off the canvas and dribble that shit. He tip-tap toes to a decision. He’s never even fought a day in his life, he’s a runner, boxing’s biggest b*****.”

When addressing Mayweather’s trash talking:

“I want him to come and take this mic off me, otherwise I’m taking over this whole s***,’ he’d said. ‘It’s right here. Stop me. You won’t do s***.

“He looks like a little break dancer or something, a little 12-year-old break dancer b****.’

‘What the f***, he’s 40. You’re 40 years of age, dress your f****** age. Carrying a school bag on stage. What you doing with a school bag on stage? You can’t even read.”