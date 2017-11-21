Rafael Carvalho Defends Title vs. Alessio Sakara at Bellator 190

Rafael Carvalho will enter hostile territory, defending his middleweight title against Alessio Sakara at Bellator 190.

The event takes place December 9 from the Nelson Mandela Forum in Florence, Italy and will also include the next Bellator kickboxing event.

Carvalho (14-1) will be meeting the Italian Sakara (19-11) in third title defense after successfully defeating Melvin Manhoef twice. The last bout for Carvalho was in Torino, Italy and he knocked out Manhoef in the fourth round via head-kick.

Sakara, a former UFC fighter, is 2-0 since signing with Bellator knocking out both Joey Beltran and Brian Rogers.

Complete Bellator 190: Carvalho vs. Sakara Card:

• Middleweight World Title Main Event: Rafael Carvalho (14-1) vs. Alessio Sakara (19-11, 2 NC)

• Lightweight Main Card Bout: Brandon Girtz (14-7) vs. Luka Jelcic (10-2)

• Women’s Flyweight Main Card Bout: Lena Ovchynnikova (12-4, 1 NC) vs. Alejandra Lara (6-1)

• Lightweight Main Card Bout: Mihail Nica (6-0) vs. Carlos Miranda (10-3)

Preliminary Card:

• Middleweight Preliminary Bout: Gregory Babene (18-11) vs. Tony Zanko (1-4)

Complete Bellator Kickboxing 8: Daniels vs. Boukis Card:

• Welterweight Main Event (non-title): Raymond Daniels (12-3) vs. Giannis Boukis (27-1)

• Middleweight Main Card Bout: Joe Schilling (22-9) vs. Filipino Verlinden (44-18-1)

• 161 lb. Catchweight Main Card Bout: John Wayne Parr (97-32) vs. Piergiulio Paolucci (24-5-1)

• Lightweight Main Card Bout (non-title): Kevin Ross (45-12) vs. Hamza Imane (49-12-2)

• Featherweight Main Card Bout: Gabriel Varga (13-5) vs. Roberto Gheorghita (30-6)