Rafael Carvalho Eyeing Early 2018 Bout With Gegard Mousasi

By
Fernando Quiles Jr.
-
Rafael Carvalho
Image Credit: Bellator MMA/Spike

Rafael Carvalho won’t make his next title defense against Gegard Mousasi, but he’s eyeing a 2018 bout with “The Dreamcatcher.”

Carvalho is the reigning Bellator middleweight champion. Carvalho says he’ll defend his gold against Alessio Sakara in December. Speaking to MMAFighting.com, the champion said he wouldn’t be surprised if plans change:

“MMA is a small world. I might not fight him today, but I might fight him in two days from now. Bellator is already making plans for 2018, and I’ll fight him early next year. We will fight as soon as possible. That’s up to the promotion. My job is to go in there and fight.”

He went on to say that a win over Mousasi would be a significant achievement in his mixed martial arts career.

“Mousasi has a big name and a history in the sport. I think people would start to show me more respect beating him, will see me as a champion. The North American media still doesn’t recognize me. I don’t know what I have to do to have their attention. But I don’t have to worry about that. I have to focus on training for my opponents and beating them up. Beating (Mousasi), I think people will look at me.”

Latest MMA News

Albert Morales

Albert Morales Decided to be an MMA Fighter in Jail

0
Albert Morales didn't have an easy road to the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC). Morales had trouble with the law early in his life. "The Warrior"...
Donald Trump

Dana White Says Donald Trump Wants to Attend McGregor-Mayweather, But Feels He’ll be a...

0
The President of the United States, Donald Trump probably won't see Conor McGregor vs. Floyd Mayweather live says Dana White. Trump has been a supporter...
Kevin Lee

Kevin Lee is Intrigued With Potential Lightweight Bout With Justin Gaethje

0
Kevin Lee is hoping to compete against Justin Gaethje next. Lee is coming off a first-round submission victory over Michael Chiesa. He's riding a five-fight...
video

Bellator 181: Derek Campos Chasing Landmark Victory vs. Brandon Girtz

0
For Derek Campos, the opportunity presented to him this Friday night at Bellator 181 could be a life-changing one. Campos will headline the Spike broadcast...
video

Bellator’s Michael Page Signs with David Haye’s Boxing Promotion

0
Bellator already has a Conor McGregor clone in James Gallagher. But now, they have another. Michael Page, a top welterweight prospect who is 12-0 inside the...
Load more