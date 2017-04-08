Rafael Carvalho Knocks Out Melvin Manhoef With Head Kick in Title Rematch

The stage was set for the middleweight title rematch between Rafael Carvalho and Melvin Manhoef.

The two met at the center of the cage right away. Manhoef blocked a heavy body kick. A hard leg kick found the mark for “No Mercy.” Time was called for an inadvertent eye poke to Manhoef. Time resumed quickly and Manhoef threw some heavy strikes. Carvalho landed a kick and later scored a takedown. Manhoef stood up, but Carvalho remained in control landing knees to the body. Manhoef caught a knee and dumped the champion to the mat. The round ended with Manhoef in top control.

The second round began and Carvalho put the pressure on. The commentators pointed out that Manhoef may have had some discomfort in his mouth from a strike. “No Mercy” missed a hook. A knee to the body found the mark for Carvalho. Manhoef caught a kick and threw a heavy punch as Carvalho hit the canvas off balanced. The champion was back on his feet quickly.

Carvalho tied up the challenger against the fence. The clinch was broken up and the two were back to the center of the cage. The champion landed a leg kick. A couple of right hands found the mark for Carvalho before the bell rang.

Manhoef caught a kick early in the third round, but couldn’t do anything with it. Carvalho blocked a high kick. The champion connected with a knee to the body. He went for a takedown, but Manhoef grabbed the fence. The referee took a point for holding onto the cage. Carvalho went for a takedown and got it. The action stalled in the clinch and both men were separated. The bell rang shortly after.

Manhoef landed some leg kicks, but got hit with a right hand. “No Mercy” went forward with shots. He ate a knee to the body. Carvalho blocked a right hand. Manhoef backed the champion up with strikes. A devastating head kick from the champion put Manhoef to sleep.

Final Result: Rafael Carvalho def. Melvin Manhoef via KO (Head Kick) – R4, 3:15