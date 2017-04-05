Rafael Carvalho on Melvin Manhoef Rematch: ‘He Still Won’t Feel The Taste of Victory’

Rafael Carvalho doesn’t plan on giving up his Bellator middleweight title this Saturday night (April 8).

The 185-pound champion will put his title on the line against Melvin Manhoef once again in the main event of Bellator 176. In their first encounter, Carvalho took a controversial split decision loss in a fight that was heavily panned by fans and analysts for being uneventful.

This time, Carvalho is expecting a war with “No Mercy,” but also anticipates victory. MMAJunkie.com recently spoke with “The Blessed” to get his thoughts going into the title rematch. Carvalho said that while the second fight will be different, he’ll once again walk away with his title: