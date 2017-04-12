Rafael Carvalho Open to Fighting Jacare Souza & Gegard Mousasi

Rafael Carvalho says he’d welcome Ronaldo “Jacare” Souza and Gegard Mousasi if they end up signing with Bellator.

Souza’s last bout under his current Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) contact takes place this Saturday night (April 15). He’ll take on Robert Whittaker inside the Sprint Center in Kansas City, Missouri. Mousasi just fought the last fight under his current deal against Chris Weidman at UFC 210.

Carvalho, who is the current Bellator middleweight champion, is coming off his second successful title defense against Melvin Manhoef. Carvalho delivered a devastating head kick knockout to “No Mercy” in the fourth round.

During a recent interview with MMAFighting.com, Carvalho expressed interest in fighting Souza and Mousasi: