Rafael Carvalho Open to Fighting Jacare Souza & Gegard Mousasi

By
Fernando Quiles Jr.
-
0
Rafael Carvalho
Image Credit: Bellator MMA/Spike

Rafael Carvalho says he’d welcome Ronaldo “Jacare” Souza and Gegard Mousasi if they end up signing with Bellator.

Souza’s last bout under his current Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) contact takes place this Saturday night (April 15). He’ll take on Robert Whittaker inside the Sprint Center in Kansas City, Missouri. Mousasi just fought the last fight under his current deal against Chris Weidman at UFC 210.

Carvalho, who is the current Bellator middleweight champion, is coming off his second successful title defense against Melvin Manhoef. Carvalho delivered a devastating head kick knockout to “No Mercy” in the fourth round.

During a recent interview with MMAFighting.com, Carvalho expressed interest in fighting Souza and Mousasi:

“It would be good. It would be good for the promotion, would show its strength, that it’s growing. There are a lot of athletes moving over to Bellator, and they wouldn’t be the first nor the last. There are athletes going the opposite way too, from Bellator to the UFC, and that shows there’s a balance between both organizations. I believe I can do well against both top UFC fighters. I can fight them and do well. Who knows what the future will bring for us. It’s in God’s hands.”

