Rafael Carvalho vs. Melvin Manhoef 2 Official For Bellator 176

Fernando Quiles Jr.
Rafael Carvalho
Image Credit: Bellator MMA/Spike

Rafael Carvalho and Melvin Manhoef will go at it once again for the Bellator middleweight title.

Reigning Bellator middleweight title holder Carvalho took on Manhoef back in May 2016. “The Blessed” retained his title in a controversial split decision victory. Neither man has competed in a professional mixed martial arts (MMA) since that fight.

The two will do battle once again inside Pala Alpitour in Turin, Italy for Bellator 176. The event will take place on April 8 and will air on Spike via tape-delay. Bellator Kickboxing 5 is also going to be held in the same venue on the same night.

Carvalho is riding a 13-fight winning streak. His only professional MMA loss was to Julio Cesar Araujo Fernandes in his debut back in Dec. 2011. Carvalho has had big wins over Brian Rogers, Joe Schilling, and Brandon Halsey to win the championship.

Manhoef has had 46 professional MMA bouts. He has 30 wins, and 28 of those victories have been via knockout. In his wins, he has only gone the distance twice. “No Mercy” has gone 1-2, 1 NC in his last four outings.

Manhoef will be entering the Bellator cage for the sixth time in the April clash. This will be Carvalho’s fifth appearance inside the Bellator cage.

