Rafael Cavalcante Discusses Road to Bellator Bout on July 1

Rafael Cavalcante is preparing for his bout at a Road to Bellator event on July 1.

“Feijao” will take on Daniel Konecke in Gran Canaria, Spain. The former Strikeforce light heavyweight champion has seen better days. He is on a three-fight skid and has lost four of his last five bouts.

Speaking with A.G. Fight, Cavalcante said after his run with the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) was through, he wanted to find the right promotion before competing again (via Flo Combat):

“After my last fight in 2016, I didn’t retire and I kept training, but I didn’t continue [my contract] with the UFC. I waited for a good opportunity to appear, I restructured my training, trained hard and I will return to MMA against Dan Konecke on July 1 at Road to Bellator, which will take place on the Canary Islands.”

Cavalcante then went on to say he never stopped training because he wanted to keep his body in peak condition before finding the right opportunity.

“We always have to try to keep the machine running in the best way possible. I didn’t stop [training for] a month, I did sparring two to three times a week. I know this is not fighting, it’s not the same thing, but a well-made sparring almost comes close to a fight. And thank God Team Nogueira offers me this. I was preparing for a comeback.”