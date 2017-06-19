Rafael Cavalcante Discusses Road to Bellator Bout on July 1

By
Fernando Quiles Jr.
-
0
Rafael Cavalcante
Image Credit: Forza LLC/Getty Images

Rafael Cavalcante is preparing for his bout at a Road to Bellator event on July 1.

“Feijao” will take on Daniel Konecke in Gran Canaria, Spain. The former Strikeforce light heavyweight champion has seen better days. He is on a three-fight skid and has lost four of his last five bouts.

Speaking with A.G. Fight, Cavalcante said after his run with the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) was through, he wanted to find the right promotion before competing again (via Flo Combat):

“After my last fight in 2016, I didn’t retire and I kept training, but I didn’t continue [my contract] with the UFC. I waited for a good opportunity to appear, I restructured my training, trained hard and I will return to MMA against Dan Konecke on July 1 at Road to Bellator, which will take place on the Canary Islands.”

Cavalcante then went on to say he never stopped training because he wanted to keep his body in peak condition before finding the right opportunity.

“We always have to try to keep the machine running in the best way possible. I didn’t stop [training for] a month, I did sparring two to three times a week. I know this is not fighting, it’s not the same thing, but a well-made sparring almost comes close to a fight. And thank God Team Nogueira offers me this. I was preparing for a comeback.”

Latest MMA News

Conor McGregor

Manager: Conor McGregor is Free Agent With Regard to Athletic Apparel

0
Conor McGregor won't have to wear any Reebok gear for his bout with Floyd Mayweather. In fact, it's possible that "Notorious" will enter the boxing...
Rafael Cavalcante

Rafael Cavalcante Discusses Road to Bellator Bout on July 1

0
Rafael Cavalcante is preparing for his bout at a Road to Bellator event on July 1. "Feijao" will take on Daniel Konecke in Gran Canaria, Spain. The...
Cris Cyborg Megan Anderson de Randamie

Cyborg vs. Anderson Booked For UFC 214 Title Bout, de Randamie Stripped

3
A new Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) women's featherweight champion will be crowned as Germaine de Randamie has been stripped of her gold. The UFC has...
Jon Tuck

Jon Tuck on Takanori Gomi: ‘I Wouldn’t Say he Should Hang up His Gloves’

0
Jon Tuck doesn't believe Takanori Gomi should call it a career. Tuck was able to submit Gomi in the first round of their UFC Fight...
Jim Lampleyvideo

Jim Lampley Weighs in on ‘Freak Show’ McGregor vs. Mayweather Bout

2
Jim Lampley feels Conor McGregor vs. Floyd Mayweather was booked on Aug. 26 with ill intentions. It's no secret that a bout between McGregor and...
Ulka Sasaki

Ulka Sasaki on His Next Move: ‘I Would Like to Fight Ray Borg’

0
Ulka Sasaki already has his next move planned out. Yesterday (June 17), Sasaki took on Justin Scoggins inside the Singapore Indoor Stadium in Kallang, Singapore...
Rafael dos Anjos Reebok

UFC Fight Night 111 Reebok Payouts: Arlovski & dos Anjos Top List

0
UFC Fight Night 111 has concluded, which means the Reebok payouts have been revealed. Headliners Holly Holm and Bethe Correia each earned $5,000 through the...
Gokhan Saki

Gokhan Saki: ‘This Time Next Year I’m Fighting For The UFC Title’

0
Gokhan Saki has gold in his sights for 2018. Saki is a former Glory Kickboxing light heavyweight title holder. He was stripped of the title...
Antonio Carlos Junior

Antonio Carlos Junior Thinks Derek Brunson Wants Easier Fights

0
Antonio Carlos Junior was surprised that Derek Brunson accepted his call-out. Junior expressed interest in a bout with Brunson after he submitted Eric Spicely at...
Tim Hague

Former UFC Fighter Tim Hague Has Died Following KO Loss in Boxing Match (Updated)

0
Update: Tim Hague has passed away due to the injuries sustained in his boxing bout against Adam Braidwood. Below is a quote from Jackie...
Load more