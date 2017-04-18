Rafael dos Anjos Believes he Can Capture UFC Welterweight Title

Rafael dos Anjos wants to make it clear that he didn’t move up a weight class to avoid stiff competition.

The former Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) lightweight title holder begins his 170-pound journey on June 17. He’ll meet former Strikeforce welterweight ruler Tarec Saffiedine inside the Singapore Indoor Stadium in Kallang, Singapore for UFC Fight Night 111.

In a recent interview with MMAFighting.com, dos Anjos said he feels he can win the welterweight gold down the road: