Rafael dos Anjos Coming For Welterweight Gold, Woodley Responds

Rafael dos Anjos is eyeing welterweight gold, but the champion isn’t amused.

On Sept. 9, dos Anjos will step inside the Rogers Place in Edmonton, Alberta, Canada for UFC 215. The former Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) lightweight title holder will take on Neil Magny.

Recently, FOX Sports did a poll on who the fans wanted to see Woodley defend his title against next. Somehow, Chris Weidman, who is a former middleweight champion was a poll option. Woodley pointed out the odd choice and dos Anjos had a suggestion:

Should be me. I'm coming for the gold — Rafael dos Anjos (@RdosAnjosMMA) August 2, 2017

Woodley was quick to respond and his tone wasn’t friendly.

I'm different level my friend, I'm world champion class. — Rafael dos Anjos (@RdosAnjosMMA) August 2, 2017

The champion is expected to be out for up to six months due to a shoulder injury.