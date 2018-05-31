Rafael dos Anjos Calls Colby Covington a Conor McGregor Ripoff

Rafael dos Anjos isn’t impressed by Colby Covington’s trash talk.

On June 9, dos Anjos and Covington will clash in the co-main event of UFC 225. The two will clash for the interim UFC welterweight title. This will be the first UFC title opportunity for “Chaos.”

It’s no secret that Covington has been revving up his trash talk. Covington has taken aim at Darren Till, 170-pound champion Tyron Woodley, movie goers, and of course dos Anjos. Many have compared Covington’s antics to those of Conor McGregor.

During a recent conference call, dos Anjos said Covington is a weak impersonator (via MMAFighting.com):

“I grew up in Brazil in the favelas, man. Bullies, trash talking, doesn’t work with me. But I think Colby, he’s just trying [to be Conor McGregor]. Conor does it well. Conor, he’s a rich man, he makes a lot of money. He’s a businessman, and I can respect that. But Colby, he’s just a worse version of Conor McGregor. He’s trying to be like Conor, but when he loses to me, his career is done. All he has is talk, nothing else.”

UFC 225 will be headlined by a middleweight title bout between champion Robert Whittaker and Yoel Romero. Also set for the card is a women’s featherweight clash between Holly Holm and Megan Anderson. Heavyweights Andrei Arlovski and Tai Tuivasa will collide, and CM Punk makes his Octagon return to meet Mike Jackson.

