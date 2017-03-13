Rafael dos Anjos Explains Why Staying at Lightweight is Financial Burden

For Rafael dos Anjos, the money isn’t right at lightweight.
The former Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) 155-pound title holder made some waves when he announced he was moving up to the welterweight division. When it came down to the decision, dos Anjos said he was putting too much stress on his body during weight cuts.
After dropping the lightweight gold to Eddie Alvarez, dos Anjos tried his luck against Tony Ferguson. It didn’t work out for dos Anjos as he fell short by unanimous decision.
During a recent interview with MMAJunkie.com, dos Anjos talked about the financial burden that comes with making weight cuts:
“For how much I’m making right now, it’s not worth it for me to make 155 (pounds). If it’s a super fight and I’ll make more money, I’ll do it. But (for) how much I’m making right now, it’s not worth it to put my body at that level of stress and (getting beat up). I think the ideal date for me would be any day in June. So I’m here in Fortaleza to have (conversations) because I know I’m going to have a fight soon. I have no idea about an opponent or where, but I’ll be ready in June.”