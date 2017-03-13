Rafael dos Anjos Explains Why Staying at Lightweight is Financial Burden

For Rafael dos Anjos, the money isn’t right at lightweight.

The former Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) 155-pound title holder made some waves when he announced he was moving up to the welterweight division. When it came down to the decision, dos Anjos said he was putting too much stress on his body during weight cuts.

After dropping the lightweight gold to Eddie Alvarez, dos Anjos tried his luck against Tony Ferguson. It didn’t work out for dos Anjos as he fell short by unanimous decision.

During a recent interview with MMAJunkie.com, dos Anjos talked about the financial burden that comes with making weight cuts: