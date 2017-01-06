Rafael Dos Anjos is Moving to Welterweight Following Loss

Rafael dos Anjos has decided it is time for a change.

The former UFC lightweight champion posted on social media Friday that he will make his welterweight debut in 2017.

I reached the top of LW. It's been a hard journey make weight every time. Now I want to fight at my best! I have… https://t.co/X7sE8N52mC — Rafael dos Anjos (@RdosAnjosMMA) January 6, 2017

Dos Anjos lost the title to Eddie Alvarez earlier this year and was bested by Tony Ferguson in a title-eliminator. He defeated Anthony Pettis to win the belt and successfully defended it vs. Donald Cerrone before the loss to Alvarez.

At one time, RDA was scheduled to meet Conor McGregor in a champion vs. champion match, but an injury to the Brazilian scrapped the contest.