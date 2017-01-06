MMA News
Home / MMA / Rafael Dos Anjos is Moving to Welterweight Following Loss

Rafael Dos Anjos is Moving to Welterweight Following Loss

By on January 6, 2017

Rafael dos Anjos has decided it is time for a change.

The former UFC lightweight champion posted on social media Friday that he will make his welterweight debut in 2017.

Dos Anjos lost the title to Eddie Alvarez earlier this year and was bested by Tony Ferguson in a title-eliminator. He defeated Anthony Pettis to win the belt and successfully defended it vs. Donald Cerrone before the loss to Alvarez.

At one time, RDA was scheduled to meet Conor McGregor in a champion vs. champion match, but an injury to the Brazilian scrapped the contest.

Read More About: