Rafael Dos Anjos Wants Robbie Lawler or Nick Diaz at Welterweight

Former UFC lightweight champion Rafael Dos Anjos is looking towards former welterweight champion Robbie Lawler or currently inactive Nick Diaz for his first bout at 170 pounds.

Following two consecutive losses to Eddie Alvarez and Tony Ferguson at lightweight, Dos Anjos is moving up to the welterweight division in an effort to reignite his UFC career. Recently, “RDA” reacted positively to potentially fighting at UFC 212 and is already sourcing possible opponents for his debut at 170 pounds. The Brazilian recently told MMAjunkie:

“I think Robbie Lawler is a good name and a fight that interests me. [also] Nick Diaz. I think I can beat these guys for sure. Those are some of the names on my mind right now.”

While a bout with Lawler seems more likely than a contest with the “big money fight” hunting Nick Diaz, Dos Anjos will unlikely find trouble in finding an opponent in a division stacked with talent if either man is unmotivated by a potential fight.

Dos Anjos’ admits that a welterweight debut on the Jose Aldo vs Max Holloway card in Brazil would be the idea spectacle to test himself in at 170. UFC 212’s PPV event may just fall at a perfect time for “RDA”: