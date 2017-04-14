Rafael dos Anjos on Past Weight Cuts: ‘I Don’t Need to Kill Myself & Earn This Salary’

Rafael dos Anjos can’t hide his joy in not having to do tough weight cuts for every fight from now on.

As a former Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) lightweight champion, dos Anjos was once at the top of the 155-pound division. Losses to Eddie Alvarez and Tony Ferguson made dos Anjos realize that the weight cuts weren’t worth it and is now a welterweight.

The former champion makes his 170-pound debut against Tarec Saffiedine inside the Singapore Indoor Stadium in Kallang, Singapore on June 17. Speaking with AG.Fight (via Flo Combat), dos Anjos explained why the cut to 155 pounds isn’t worth it: