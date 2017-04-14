Rafael dos Anjos on Past Weight Cuts: ‘I Don’t Need to Kill Myself & Earn This Salary’

By
Fernando Quiles Jr.
-
0
Rafael dos Anjos
Image Credit: Brandon Magnus/Zuffa LLC/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images

Rafael dos Anjos can’t hide his joy in not having to do tough weight cuts for every fight from now on.

As a former Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) lightweight champion, dos Anjos was once at the top of the 155-pound division. Losses to Eddie Alvarez and Tony Ferguson made dos Anjos realize that the weight cuts weren’t worth it and is now a welterweight.

The former champion makes his 170-pound debut against Tarec Saffiedine inside the  Singapore Indoor Stadium in Kallang, Singapore on June 17. Speaking with AG.Fight (via Flo Combat), dos Anjos explained why the cut to 155 pounds isn’t worth it:

“I don’t consider this a definite change. I can go back to lightweight for a super fight in the future. Everything is negotiable. But, it is not worth it [the weight cut] considering the amount I’m earning today. This was one of my motivations to change for welterweight. I don’t need to kill myself and earn this salary. But, perhaps a super fight in the future. I want to avoid those last 15 pounds. That is terror and panic. It’s almost death. I don’t need to face that anymore. I want to fight well and happy, get in there strong and in good shape.”

