Rafael dos Anjos on Potentially Fighting at UFC 212: ‘I Like This Idea’

UFC 212 may be Rafael dos Anjos’ next destination.

The former Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) lightweight title holder is making the move to welterweight. For dos Anjos, the move came down to how much he had to sacrifice to make weight each fight.

Dos Anjos recently spoke about how his body is holding up since announcing his new weight class. He said he is excited to begin his new journey (via MMAJunkie.com):

“I still need some time to adjust my body to compete in this new division, but I’ve never felt so good. I know I’ll have a good path at 170 pounds. I just need to keep focused and embrace the opportunities. I’ll retrace my path to the title.”

As far as who he wants to face and where, dos Anjos is satisfied with doing battle against a ranked foe. He also expressed his desire to return on the Rio de Janeiro, Brazil card on June 3.