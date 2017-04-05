Rafael dos Anjos on Tarec Saffiedine Bout: ‘It’s The Fight I Needed’

By
Fernando Quiles Jr.
-
0
Rafael dos Anjos
Image Credit: Brandon Magnus/Zuffa LLC/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images

Rafael dos Anjos believes fighting Tarec Saffiedine in his welterweight debut is the perfect scenario.

The former Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) lightweight title holder decided to move up in weight after losing his title to Eddie Alvarez and then falling short against Tony Ferguson. The former champion said the sacrifices he had to make during weight cuts were too great to stay at 155 pounds.

On June 17, dos Anjos will meet Saffiedine inside the Singapore Indoor Stadium in Kallang, Singapore for UFC Fight Night 111. The “Sponge” sits at the 10th position on the official UFC welterweight rankings. A victory for dos Anjos would see him earn a spot on the 170-pound rankings.

“RDA” spoke with Combate and expressed his excitement in fighting Saffiedine:

“I think Tarec is a tough guy, former Strikeforce champion, is in the top 10 of the (rankings). It’s the fight I needed. Saffiedine has already won (against) big names, it will be good for me to get a win over a top 10 guy. I’ll have to start all over again, I have it clear in my head that I will have to rebuild everything I did in lightweight. And nothing beats the initial fight against a former Strikeforce champion to show everyone that I’ve come to stay at that weight.”

LATEST NEWS

video

UFC 210 Embedded (Ep. 3): Daniel Cormier & Anthony Johnson Trade Barbs

0
It's time for episode three of UFC 210 Embedded. On the third episode of the series, former Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) middleweight title holder Chris...
Anthony Johnson

Anthony Johnson on UFC 210 Title Rematch: ‘I’m Just Going Out There to Have...

0
Anthony Johnson says he's feeling relaxed going into his title rematch. This Saturday night (April 8) Johnson takes another shot at the Ultimate Fighting Championship...
Jessica Andrade

Jessica Andrade Wants to Finish Joanna Jedrzejczyk Before The Third Round

0
Jessica Andrade isn't opposed to going the distance, but she prefers finishes. That's why her plan against Joanna Jedrzejczyk at UFC 211 will be to...

Conor McGregor vs. Floyd Mayweather Jr. Gets Major Sanctioning Boost From NSAC

0
Nevada State Athletic Commission (NSAC) chief Bob Bennett has stated that the commission will sanction a bout between Conor McGregor and Floyd Mayweather Jr. With...
Rafael dos Anjos

Rafael dos Anjos on Tarec Saffiedine Bout: ‘It’s The Fight I Needed’

0
Rafael dos Anjos believes fighting Tarec Saffiedine in his welterweight debut is the perfect scenario. The former Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) lightweight title holder decided...