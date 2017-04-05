Rafael dos Anjos on Tarec Saffiedine Bout: ‘It’s The Fight I Needed’

Rafael dos Anjos believes fighting Tarec Saffiedine in his welterweight debut is the perfect scenario.

The former Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) lightweight title holder decided to move up in weight after losing his title to Eddie Alvarez and then falling short against Tony Ferguson. The former champion said the sacrifices he had to make during weight cuts were too great to stay at 155 pounds.

On June 17, dos Anjos will meet Saffiedine inside the Singapore Indoor Stadium in Kallang, Singapore for UFC Fight Night 111. The “Sponge” sits at the 10th position on the official UFC welterweight rankings. A victory for dos Anjos would see him earn a spot on the 170-pound rankings.

“RDA” spoke with Combate and expressed his excitement in fighting Saffiedine: