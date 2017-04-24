Rafael dos Anjos Reveals he Passed Out in Bathtub Before Fighting Eddie Alvarez

By
Fernando Quiles Jr.
-
0
Rafael dos Anjos Eddie Alvarez
Image Credit: Getty Images

Rafael dos Anjos didn’t have it easy with weight cuts in the 155-pound division.

The former Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) lightweight title holder is making the move to welterweight on June 17 against Tarec Saffiedine inside the Singapore Indoor Stadium in Kallang, Singapore.

Since announcing his move to the 170-pound division, dos Anjos has made it clear that he didn’t want to suffer the weight cut for the amount of money he’s making. The former 155-pound ruler recently appeared on MMAFighting.com‘s “The MMA Hour” and revealed he passed out before his title bout against Eddie Alvarez back in July 2016:

“I passed out in the bathtub, in the hot tub. I was out for like almost three minutes. My coaches were about to call 911 and cancel the fight because I was out on my bed, and they put some ice on my chest, and then I woke up and stayed on my bed for one hour. We thought about cancelling the fight but I’m a fighter, I don’t wanna upset the fans. But thinking back right now, I shouldn’t make that fight because today guys all the time kind of don’t fight because they have weight problems. Khabib (Nurmagomedov), he didn’t make the fight with (Tony) Ferguson because he had some issues, but it’s fine. That’s past. Now a new division, a new life.”

Rafael dos Anjos Reveals he Passed Out in Bathtub Before Fighting Eddie Alvarez

