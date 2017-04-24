Rafael dos Anjos Reveals he Passed Out in Bathtub Before Fighting Eddie Alvarez

Rafael dos Anjos didn’t have it easy with weight cuts in the 155-pound division.

The former Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) lightweight title holder is making the move to welterweight on June 17 against Tarec Saffiedine inside the Singapore Indoor Stadium in Kallang, Singapore.

Since announcing his move to the 170-pound division, dos Anjos has made it clear that he didn’t want to suffer the weight cut for the amount of money he’s making. The former 155-pound ruler recently appeared on MMAFighting.com‘s “The MMA Hour” and revealed he passed out before his title bout against Eddie Alvarez back in July 2016: