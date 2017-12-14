Rafael dos Anjos: ‘Robbie Lawler is Going Downhill’

Rafael dos Anjos believes Robbie Lawler is in the midst of a downfall.

This Saturday night (Nov. 16), dos Anjos will take on Lawler in the main event of UFC on FOX 26. UFC president Dana White claims the winner of the bout will earn a welterweight title shot against Tyron Woodley.

Speaking to the media, dos Anjos said he’s on the rise again while Lawler is declining (via MMAJunkie.com):

“I know he has a couple more miles than me on his body. I just moved up. I’m just fresh. I’m new in this division. I’m not running down, run out. I feel I’m in my moment right now. The way that I feel, I feel I’m going uphill, and Robbie is going downhill.”

The former lightweight champion then said he’s prepared for Lawler to try to earn a finish.

“He’s the kind of guy that doesn’t come to do an extra hour in the octagon. He just comes to finish. My goal is to fight for the title. My goal is to be a two-division champion. All the goals I set in my life I have accomplished. I’m sure I will accomplish that one too.”