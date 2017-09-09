Rafael dos Anjos Runs Through Neil Magny With First Round Submission

Round 1:

Magny opens things up with a jab followed by a body kick. RDA gets a takedown right into side control as he begins to unleash some elbows. Magny manages to get into half guard but RDA continues to ground-and-pound. RDA passes into side control again and unleashes some knees to the body before pouncing into mount. RDA locks in the arm-triangle choke and Magny tries to wiggle out, but is forced to tap out.

Official Result: Rafael dos Anjos def. Neil Magny via R1 submission (arm-triangle choke, 3:43)