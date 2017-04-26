Rafael dos Anjos Says UFC Fight Night 111 Bout ‘Feels Like a Fresh Start’

Rafael dos Anjos is ready for what he believes is a “fresh start.”

The former Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) lightweight title holder is moving up to the welterweight division. Welcoming him to the 170-pound division will be former Strikeforce champion Tarec Saffiedine. They’ll do battle inside the Singapore Indoor Stadium in Kallang, Singapore on June 17.

In an interview with UFC.com, dos Anjos explained why he feels moving up in weight is a relief: