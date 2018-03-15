Rafael Dos Anjos Seeking To Achieve Major Goal In UFC This Year

Former UFC lightweight champion Rafael dos Anjos has a big goal in mind that he wants to achieve this year.

RDA wanted to celebrate on Wednesday (March 14, 2018) and he decided to share it with the world or at least those who follow him on his official Instagram account.

If you recall, just three years ago back in 2015, RDA was able to defeat Anthony Pettis by unanimous decision to win the UFC lightweight belt. He successfully defended it one time, which was against Donald Cerrone before passing it on to Eddie Alvarez, who then lost it to UFC’s megastar, Conor McGregor.

RDA has reinvented himself since moving up to welterweight. He made the move after losing to current interim lightweight champ Tony Ferguson. Since then, RDA picked up three wins with victories over Tarec Saffiedine, Neil Magny, and Robbie Lawler.

UFC President Dana White has already gone on record by stating that dos Anjos would be the next fighter in line for the champion.

It should be noted that UFC welterweight champion Tyron Woodley is coming off a recent shoulder surgery and as of this writing, there’s no word yet on the date and location for this impending title showdown

Rafael celebrated the three-year anniversary of his title triumph. He also let his fans know he’s ready for a crack at the 170 title as well. He wrote the following on his official Instagram account:

“Three years ago I became the UFC lightweight champion of the world and I’m looking forward to become the welterweight champ before the year ends. What a journey. Thank you, God.”

What are your thoughts on RDA’s goal for 2018? Do think he can achieve it? Have your voice be heard down in the comment section below.