Rafael dos Anjos: The Welterweight Division is Wide Open

Rafael dos Anjos believes the Ultimate Fighting Championship’s (UFC) welterweight division is his for the taking.

Last night (Sept. 9), dos Anjos took on Neil Magny. The bout served as UFC 215’s co-main event. The former lightweight champion made short work of Magny, finishing him via first-round submission.

After the bout, dos Anjos attended the post-fight press conference and said he’s got his eyes on the 170-pound gold (via MMAFighting.com):

“The division is wide open. All of the top five, top six guys in this division have lost to the champion or to the last challenger, which was Demian Maia. (Stephen) Thompson lost twice to Woodley already. And I’m new blood in this division. I was getting ready to fight Woodley if Maia didn’t take the fight (at UFC 214), but he ended up taking the fight, but I was getting ready for it and so here I am. I’m coming. Former lightweight champion looking forward to being two-division champion.”