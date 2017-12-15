Rafael dos Anjos Expects a Title Shot Should he Beat Robbie Lawler

Former UFC lightweight champion Rafael dos Anjos has adjusted well to life in the welterweight division so far

“RDA” lost his UFC lightweight title in an overwhelming defeat to Eddie Alvarez in July 2016 before current interim-champion Tony Ferguson got the nod on the judges’ scorecards in a Fight of the Night that November.

Having suffered back to back losses for only the second time in his career, Dos Anjos decided it was time for a change. Having suffered a horrendous weight cut in the lead up to the Ferguson fight, the Brazilian moved up to 170 pounds and has looked impressive in his two bouts as a welterweight. A decision win over Tarec Saffiedine in Singapore preceded a submission finish over Neil Magny, which was his first sub victory in over 5 years.

On Saturday’s UFC on FOX 26, dos Anjos has the opportunity to edge closer to a shot at Tyron Woodley’s welterweight title. UFC President Dana White announced that the winner of the headline bout between former 170-pound champ Robbie Lawler and dos Anjos will determine the opponent for the champion’s next title defense.

“I believe in what he said first, what Dana said first,” dos Anjos told MMAjunkie at the UFC on FOX 26 media day. “Of course, I have that picture on my mind, fighting for the belt, getting the belt. I’m still competing, because I’m thinking about the belt. I’m thinking about being a champion. By the time I don’t believe I can make it anymore, I will stop. I will retire. As of now I believe I can do it. I believe in Dana, and Dana’s first answer.”