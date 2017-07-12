Rafael Lovato Believes Mike Rhodes Will be His Toughest Challenge

By
Fernando Quiles Jr.
-
Rafael Lovato
Image Credit: Keith Mills of Sherdog.com

Rafael Lovato admits that Mike Rhodes will be a stern test in his professional mixed martial arts career.

This Friday night (July 14), Lovato will battle Rhodes inside the WinStar World Casino in Thackerville, Oklahoma. It’ll be Lovato’s second bout under the Bellator banner.

Speaking to MMA Weekly, Lovato said Rhodes will be a tough task to overcome:

“Mike I believe is going to be my biggest challenge. He’s fought some of the best. He has a lot of experience. He’s a former RFA champ, a current Victory champ, and I’m the former Legacy champ, so we kind of have a similar pathway.”

He went on to say that his advantage on the ground will be too great if it goes there. If the fight remains standing, Lovato expects to get a finish either way.

“He’s very technical. He doesn’t make too many mistakes. He’s won by knockout. He’s won by submission. He’s shown good wrestling. I believe he is the total package, but I believe my Jiu-Jitsu is the difference maker. When it gets to the ground, I will have a pretty good advantage. I’m expecting a war, but I believe I will be coming out with a finish victory.”

