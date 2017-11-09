Rampage Jackson, Bellator Agree to New Multi-Fight, Exclusive Contract

Quinton “Rampage” Jackson and Bellator have again come to terms on a new fight agreement, the promotion announced Thursday.

Jackson, a former UFC light heavyweight champion, is expected to return to action in early 2018. The deal is a multi-fight contract that is exclusive to Bellator.

Over five fights with Bellator, Jackson has gone 4-1. He signed with the promotion after his contract with the UFC expired in 2013, returning to the UFC in 2015. He again returned to Bellator last year, defeating Satoshi Ishii and falling to Muhammed “King Mo” Lawal.

“I am excited for this new beginning and looking forward to an action packed 2018,” Jackson said. “I can’t wait to get back in the cage and put on exciting fights for both the ‘Rampage’ and Bellator fans.”

Ryan Bader is the current Bellator light heavyweight champion. Jackson has also competed in the heavyweight ranks in recent years.

“With ‘Rampage’ Jackson, you know what you’re going to get every time he steps inside the Bellator cage – an exciting fight and interest from fans all over the world,” Bellator President Scott Coker said. “I knew that keeping ‘Rampage’ with Bellator was integral to our continued growth as a promotion and I’m pleased that we were able to come to an agreement that allows us to plan some great future matchups for him.”