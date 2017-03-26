“Rampage” Jackson Says His Biggest Regret Is Getting Into MMA

Quinton “Rampage” Jackson claims that his decision to pursue a career in MMA may have been the wrong choice after all.

“Rampage” is one of the biggest and brightest personalities in Mixed Martial Arts. As such, a major part of the make-up of the heavyweight’s larger than life demeanour is his honesty. The former UFC fighter is now on the Bellator books as he approaches the end of his career, yet, things could have been so different for the former UFC light-heavyweight champion of the world

Jackson told ESPN’s “SportsCenter” how becoming a world-renowned star of MMA has had its drawbacks:

“I would have to honestly say that my biggest regret is even starting this sport,” Jackson said. “I gained a lot of fans, I made a lot of money, but I feel like I lost my family. I don’t see them. I don’t know them. My parents are getting older, and I’m living in California, away from them. I have my own family here, my kids and stuff, but I miss my cousins, my parents, and my sisters and brothers.”

Jackson’s appeal crossed over from the sport, landing him a role as “B.A Baracus” in the 2010 reboot of “The A-Team”. The fighter also appeared in episodes of “Jackass” “King of Queens” and “The Cleveland Show” as well as landing parts in other movies.

Despite all this, “Rampage” had a message for any aspiring fighters chasing the lifestyle of a mixed martial artist, and the stardom that it might bring: