Rampage Jackson On Potential 50 Cent Matchup “He Ain’t No Fighter”

Bellator heavyweight Rampage Jackson shot down the rumors of a potential matchup with rap star 50 Cent in a recent interview with TMZ Sports.

“50 probably drinking too much of that champagne that he got,” Rampage said. “Who actually think 50 trying to fight? I just don’t feel like 50 trying to step in no cage with me … he ain’t no fighter. “I ain’t trying to challenge him to no rap battles.”

He also added “It’s annoying as f*ck.”

This all started back on May 3 when 50 (real name Curtis Jackson III) posted a photo of himself with Bellator President Scott Coker.

More hints were dropped 50 posted this photo on Facebook a few weeks ago

Bellator President Scott Coker downplayed the meetings to MMAjunkie and said there is no business relationship Bellator and the music powerhouse.

Meanwhile Jackson (37-13) return to Bellator hasn’t gone according to plan. The 39-year-old has gone 1-2 with the promotion, earning a win over Satoshi Ishii and losing back-to-back fights against King Mo and most recently Chael Sonnen. Since being bounced from the heavyweight tournament in his loss to Sonnen, the former UFC light heavyweight champion doesn’t currently have a fight lined up.

Prior to the losses “Rampage” was on five-fight win streak, including victories over Mo, former Bellator champ Christian M’Pumbu and former UFC light heavyweight Fábio Maldonado. The biggest impact on his career has been activity, having fought just four time since 2015 due to contract issues with the promotion. Jackson won the UFC light heavyweight title in May 2007 when he knocked out Chuck Liddell in the first round. He would only defend the title once before losing his belt to Forrest Griffin at UFC 86 in July 2008.

